“Why is my burger blue?” I asked, innocently.
“Oh! We’re making all of our food blue, all the best restaurants are doing it now.” the waiter explained.
But I didn’t want my burger to be blue.↫ Luna Winters
“Blue” food isn’t food.
I’m clearly missing something. This is a metaphor for, what, exactly?
There’s a clue at the end of the linked article. Looking at the other articles in the same category is a clear giveaway as well. If you come here often enough to know what Thom is most critical about, you might guess before even clicking the link, though 🙂
Ah, got it. I hadn’t noticed the AI highlighting at the end. Thanks for the clue!
Most excellent text. Thanks for posting it.
Brilliant! Worth a second read once you discover the twist ending.
Morgan,
I still don’t understand the meaning.
I’ve tried to read the article s/blue/AI/ and it still doesn’t seem to read correctly. Did I miss something or am I just taking it too literally when it’s meant to be more figurative?
Maybe this is a captcha and I’m just a machine 🙁
Edit: I asked chatgpt….
magnificent.
While the usefulness of LLMs is debatable, this is the new technology fad and we will have to ride it out. Currently it is me playing around with these parrots at will. So far an LLM is both impressive and pretty disappointing. They have the creativity of a brick. They are excellent on text structure. Content wise they leave a lot to be desired. When asked to do something moderately creative, the text soon becomes stilted and repetitive. I am not worried for most office jobs. If you can’t get these things to understand Chess (a problem already solved in 1957), how will they analyse anything with less strict rules? Any (temporary) job disruptions will be solely on the shoulders of PHBs not understanding the limited capabilities of these programs. Even if e.g. vibe coding is delivering some impressive results initially, think of the maintenance nightmare later on when a human inevitably has to work with the spaghetti code produced by a non-coder and an LLM…
As a funny and tragic aside, I tried the companion mode on Grok recently. Bad decision. I ended up almost immediately in a badly written erotic novel, with all the hallmark repetitive adjectives and cringeworthy “seductive” text. There isn’t enough salt in the world to make me thirst for that. As unintentional comedy it isn’t half bad though.