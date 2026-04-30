What if you run a few online services for you and your friends, like a small git instance and a grocery list service, but you get absolutely hammered by “AI” scrapers?

I cannot impress upon you, reader, that this is not only an attack that is coordinated, it is an attack that is distributed. I run a small set of services, basically only for me and my friends. I am not a hyperscaler, I am not a tech company, I am not even a small platform. I have a git forge where I put the shit I make, and a couple other services where me and my friends backup our files or write our grocery lists. I am not fucking Meta and I cannot scale the fuck up just because OpenAI or Anthropic or Meta or whoever is training a model that weeks wants to suck all the content out of my VPS ONCE MORE until it’s dry. ↫ lux at VulpineCitrus

So how much traffic did the author of this piece, lux, get from “AI” scraping bots? Within a time period of 24 hours, they were hammered by 2040670 unique IP addresses, 98% of which were IPv4 addresses, which means that 1 out of every 2000 publicly available IPv4 addresses were involved in the scraping. Together, they performed over 5 million requests. And just to reiterate: they were scraping a few very small, friends-only services run by some random person. This is absolutely insane.

If, at this point in time, with everything that we know about just how deeply unethical every single aspect of “AI” is, you’re still using and promoting it, what is wrong with you? If you’re so addicted to your “AI” girlfriend’s unending stream of useless, forgettable sycophantic slop, despite being aware of the damage you’re doing to those around you, there’s something seriously wrong with you, and you desperately need professional help. You don’t need any of this. The world doesn’t need any of this. Nobody likes the slop “AI” regurgitates, and nobody likes you for enabling it.

Get help.