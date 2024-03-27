Microsoft’s new era of AI PCs will need a Copilot key, says Intel

Intel, Microsoft, Qualcomm, and AMD have all been pushing the idea of an “AI PC” for months now as we head toward more AI-powered features in Windows. While we’re still waiting to hear the finer details from Microsoft on its big plans for AI in Windows, Intel has started sharing Microsoft’s requirements for OEMs to build an AI PC — and one of the main ones is that an AI PC must have Microsoft’s Copilot key.↫ Tom Warren at The Verge
I lack the words in any of the languages I know to describe the utter disdain I have for this.
Thom Holwerda,
I’d like to ask if your disdain is for the concept of an “AI PC” in general, or just “Microsoft’s Copilot key” requirement?
Personally I feel AI applications can bring new innovation and running them locally is a welcome departure from the AI as a service walled gardens. However if the AI PC functionality ends up being vendor locked to microsoft or anyone else, then I will disdain it as well.
As long as Linux users with no interest in Copilot can still demand a refund for the preinstalled OS and the Copilot key, I’m tentatively OK with this.
ssokolow (Hey, OSNews, U2F/WebAuthn is broken on Firefox!),
Who has been able to demand a refund for the preinstalled OS? Having tried this myself, I don’t think most vendors will listen – you’re forced to buy the OS as a bundle and that’s that. I’m genuinely curious what you mean though.