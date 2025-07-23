Wayback 0.1 released

Wayback, the recently announced tool that will allow you to run a legacy X11 desktop environment on top of Wayland, has just announced its first release, version 0.1. As the version number implies, there be dragons here, but the developers state some of them already use Wayback on a day-to-day basis. Still, there’s no multi-monitor support yet, quite a few X.org options are just stubs for now, there’s no mouse-locking, and so on.

Since the initial announcement and the first progress report a few weeks ago, Wayback has become an official part of FreeDesktop.org, which indicates the wider desktop Linux community is definitely interested in what Wayback has to offer. It’s also been split into several different parts to mimic X.org’s structure, several distributions have picked it up and packaged it already, and ton more changes have been made.

It definitely seems like Wayback has a good chance of becoming a simpler, more straightforward replacement for X.org, greatly reducing the maintenance burden of Linux distributions. Not having to keep the full legacy X.org stack around alongside Wayland is going to save a lot of people a lot of time.