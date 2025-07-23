Wayback 0.1 released

Wayback, the recently announced tool that will allow you to run a legacy X11 desktop environment on top of Wayland, has just announced its first release, version 0.1. As the version number implies, there be dragons here, but the developers state some of them already use Wayback on a day-to-day basis. Still, there’s no multi-monitor support yet, quite a few X.org options are just stubs for now, there’s no mouse-locking, and so on.
Since the initial announcement and the first progress report a few weeks ago, Wayback has become an official part of FreeDesktop.org, which indicates the wider desktop Linux community is definitely interested in what Wayback has to offer. It’s also been split into several different parts to mimic X.org’s structure, several distributions have picked it up and packaged it already, and ton more changes have been made.
It definitely seems like Wayback has a good chance of becoming a simpler, more straightforward replacement for X.org, greatly reducing the maintenance burden of Linux distributions. Not having to keep the full legacy X.org stack around alongside Wayland is going to save a lot of people a lot of time.
This is obviously not going to be in a state to satisfy the “Wayland breaks everything” hard-cores, but I just tried it and it works pretty well already. All I did was create a simple .xinitrc to launch fvwm3 but it popped up right away. A few quick tests showed that it reported as X11 and I had no Vulkan support. But glxgears worked as did a few other test programs. If I just sat down at it, I am not sure I would have suspected I was using anything other than fvwm3 on Xorg (although inxi did report Xwayland). This was just on a laptop so only one screen.
I built from source and it build like lightning on a low-end laptop. And the binaries are tiny. Xwayback is 28k and wayback-session is 15k. I mean, it makes sense since it is just a super stripped down Wayland compositor. Xwayland is 2.2 Mb. But I had that already.
wayback-session already runs in Wayland if you just want to run it in a window.
This is what I’m looking forward to the most. One of the great things about Wayland is that it’s tiny and tidy, it’s a perfect fit for constrained devices like Raspberry Pi boards. Using Wayback instead of having to pull in all those Xorg dependencies means things can stay neat and tidy.