Kyvos: GUI frontend for easy AmigaOS 4 and MorphOS emulation using Qemu

Getting hardware to run AmigaOS 4.1 or MorphOS on isn’t always easy, cheap, or even possible in the first place. Luckily, there’s now an incredibly easy and straightforward way to emulate these two operating systems: Kyvos, developed by George Sokianos.

Kyvos is a user-friendly frontend for Qemu, designed to streamline the creation of AmigaOS 4 and MorphOS emulated environments on Linux, macOS, and Windows. Pronounced “kee-vos,” this name is inspired by the Greek word “κύβος,” meaning cube, symbolizing these virtual systems running within the host OS. Setting up an AmigaOS 4 or MorphOS system is effortless with Kyvos—just a few clicks, and you’re ready to go. A helpful wizard guides users in locating or downloading necessary dependencies, including Qemu and 7zip binaries. ↫ George Sokianos

Of course, nothing is stopping you from following guides online to build your own Qemu virtual machine and associated complex command to start it, but Kyvos takes all that work out of your hands and makes it incredibly easy, all wrapped in a nice graphical user interface. It’s available for Linux, Windows, and macOS.

All you need is Kyvos – which is free, but Ko-Fi donations are appreciated – and a copy of either AmigaOS 4.1 Final Edition or MorphOS. Based on a toot by Hyperion, the developers of AmigaOS 4.1, you need the version for the AmigaOne board specifically, which will set you back about €30 for a boxed copy (I’ve asked if there are any download versions for sale as well). A copy of MorphOS costs about €79, and can be bought from inside MorphOS after installation. Note that you can also use MorphOS without a license, but it will slow down its performance after about 30 minutes until you reboot.

I’m stoked to try this out, as I’ve been wanting to review both of these operating systems again, since my previous reviews of Amiga OS 4 (from 2009) and MorphOS (also from 2009) are horribly outdated at this point. MorphOS on old Apple PowerPC hardware just doesn’t cut it – believe me, I’ve tried – and AmigaOS 4 hardware is quite expensive and outdated at this point. Until – and let’s face it, if – the Mirari comes out, easy emulation through Qemu might be an option.