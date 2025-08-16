8×19 text mode font origins

We removed ads from OSNews. Donate to our fundraiser to ensure our future!

Ever wanted to know everything about a specific 8×19 font Intel used for the POST and BIOS screens on its motherboards? OS/2 Museum’s Michal Necasek has you covered.

The obvious remaining question is, who came up with 8×19 fonts for BIOS use? Was it really Intel? Or was it someone else? Note that the Intel boards were used by many OEMs (including but not limited to AST, Dell, Gateway, HP, Micron, Packard Bell) so just because an OEM system uses an 8×19 font doesn’t mean there isn’t Intel behind it. ↫ Michal Necasek

Great weekend reading, as always, from Necasek.