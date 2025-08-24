My other email client is a daemon

I have a slight problem wherein every time I start up a game of NetHack, I completely lose touch with my surroundings for hours on end. Thankfully The DevTeam Thinks Of Everything and there’s a solution that allows communication with the outside world without breaking immersion: the mail daemon!
If compiled with↫ George Huebner
-DMAILand
OPTIONS=mailis set in your runtime configuration (the default on Linux), NetHack will periodically check a user specified mbox file (
MAILREADER) will be executed, which hopefully allows you to read your mail.
I love everything about this.
“…completely lose touch with my surroundings for hours” – Isn’t it one of the primary goals in gaming in general?
And if it’s not, then should we expect WhatsApp, Telegram support next?
> And if it’s not, then should we expect WhatsApp, Telegram support next?
Probably not, but XMPP and Matrix might be candidates… You can’t support something that doesn’t allow third party clients.