It turns out Nokia’s legendary font makes for a great general user interface font

If you’re of a certain age (and not American), there’s a specific corporate font you’re most likely aware of. You may not know its exact name, and you may not actively remember it, but once you see it, you know exactly what you’re looking at. The font’s called Nokia Sans (and Nokia Serif), and it was used by pretty much every single Nokia device between roughly 2002 and 2013 or so, when it was replaced by a very bland font made by Bruno Maag (with help from the person who designed Comic Sans) that they used after that.

I can’t remember why, exactly, but I got majorly nostalgic for Nokia’s characteristic, recognisable font, and decided to see if it would work as a user interface font. Now, the font is still owned by Nokia and I couldn’t find a proper place to download it, but I eventually stumbled upon a site that had each individual variant listed for download. I downloaded each of them, installed them using KDE’s font installation method, and tried it out as my user interface font.

You’ll quickly discover you shouldn’t use the regular variant, but should instead opt for the Nokia Sans Wide variant. Back in 2011, when Nokia originally announced it was replacing Nokia Sans, the creator of the font, Erik Spiekermann, responded to the announcement on his blog. Apparently, one of the major reasons for Nokia to change fonts was that they claimed Nokia Sans wouldn’t work as a user interface font, but Spiekermann obviously disagrees, pointing specifically to the Wide variant. In fact, Spiekermann does not pull any punches.

After 10 years it was high time to look at Nokia’s typefaces as the dominant visual voice of the brand but whoever decided on a completely new direction was either not aware of what was available or was persuaded by Bruno Maag to start over. Bruno may not create the most memorable typefaces, but he certainly knows how to sell them. And technically, their fonts are excellent. Too bad they didn’t have the confidence to work with me on an update. Instead they’re throwing out ten years of brand recognition in favour of blandness. ↫ Erik Spiekermann

I was pleasently surprised by just how nice the font looks when used as a general user interface font. It’s extremely legible at a variety of sizes, and has a ton of character without becoming gimmicky or overbearing. What originally started as mere curiosity has now become my UI font of choice on all my machines, finally displacing Inter after many years of uncontested service. Of course, all of this is deeply personal and 95% an issue of taste, but I wanted to write about it to see if I’m just entirely crazy, or if there’s some method to my madness.

Do note that I’m using high DPI displays, and KDE on Wayland, and that all of this may look different on Windows or macOS, or on displays with lower DPI. One of Inter’s strengths is that it renders great on both high and lower DPI displays, but since I don’t have any lower DPI displays anymore, I can’t test it in such an environment. I’m also not entirely sure about the legal status of downloading fonts like this, but I am fairly sure you’re at least allowed to use non-free fonts for personal, non-commercial use, but please don’t quote me on that. Since downloading each variant of these Nokia fonts is annoying, I’d love to create and upload a zip file containing all of them, but I’m sure that’s illegal.

I’m not a font connoisseur, so I may be committing a huge faux pas here? Not that I care, but reading about font nerds losing their minds over things I never even noticed is always highly entertaining.