Redox gets COSMIC Readers and tons of bugfixes

The months keep slipping through our fingers, during this, our slow but relentless march towards the inevitability of certain death, so it’s time for another month of improvements to Redox, the general-purpose microkernel operating system written in Rust. This past month the work to bring various components of system76’s COSMIC desktop environment to Redox continues, with COSMIC Reader making its way to Redox. Jeremy Soller, creator of the Redox project and one of its primary engineers, will be using COSMIC Reader running on Redox to hold a presentation about Redox at RustConf.

Aside from that important port, this month – in the middle of Summer on in this hemisphere – seems to mostly consist of a ton of smaller bugfixes and improvements. Relibc, Redox’ C standard library, has seen a ton of work, as usual, a few ports were fixed and updated, like vim and OpenSSH, Orbital now has fullscreen support, and so, so much more.