Redox now multithreaded by default

Can these months please stop passing us by this quickly? It seems we’re getting a monthly Redox update every other week now, and that’s not right. Anyway, what have the people behind this Rust-based operating system been up to this past month?

One of the biggest changes this month is that Redox is now multithreaded by default, at least on x86 machines. Unsurprisingly, this can enable some serious performance gains. Also contributing to performance improvements this month is inode data inlining for small files, and the installation is now a lot faster too. LZ4 compression has been added to Redox, saving storage space and improving performance.

As far as ports go, there’s a ton of new and improved ports, like OpenSSH, Nginx, PHP, Neovim, OpenSSL 3.x, and more. On top of that, there’s a long list of low-level kernel improvements, driver changes, and relibc improvements, changes to the main website, and so on.