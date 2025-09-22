Yes, Redox can run on some smartphones

I had the pleasure of going to RustConf 2025 in Seattle this year. During the conference, I met lots of new people, but in particular, I had the pleasure of spending a large portion of the conference hanging out with Jeremy Soller of Redox and System76. Eventually, we got chatting about EFI and bootloaders, and my contributions to PostmarketOS, and my experience booting EFI-based operating systems (Linux) on smartphones using U-Boot. Redox OS is also booted via EFI, and so the nerdsnipe began. Could I run Redox OS on my smartphone the same way I could run PostmarketOS Linux?
Spoilers, yes.↫ Paul Sajna
The hoops required to get this to work are, unsurprisingly, quite daunting, but it turns out it’s entirely possible to run the ARM build of Redox on a Qualcomm-based smartphone. The big caveat here is that there’s not much you can actually do with it, because among the various missing drivers is the one for touch input, so once you arrive at Redox’ login screen, you can’t go any further.
Still, it’s quite impressive, and highlights both the amazing work done on the PostmarketOS/Linux side, as well as the Redox side.
It’s certainly nice to see Rust making progress with its native implementations. However, its adoption is also creating friction within the larger open-source community — including myself — as it gets pushed into established projects.
Core Utilities
There has been a push to replace perfectly good GNU utilities with “from scratch” implementations in Rust. This has led to some regressions, as recently seen with the performance of coreutils in Ubuntu. While I can opt for other Linux distributions with more mature GNU utilities, with better performance, features, and stability, this trend is part of a larger pattern.
The Git 3.0 Push
Perhaps the most significant one came recently with the news that Git wants to introduce Rust as a hard requirement for version 3.0. To add insult to injury, the new 3.0 format would not be backwards compatible.
So, your repos or clients cannot talk to newer ones. Causing a hard split in the open source community.
This has serious bad news for the broader open-source world, especially for those not on mainstream Linux or FreeBSD on Intel or ARM blessed platforms. ReactOS project for example, or emerging ISAs like RISC-V will be put in a difficult position. They will have to:
a. Divert their limited resources to port and maintain Rust on their platform.
b. Maintain a fork of Git 2.0, risking incompatibility with popular providers like GitHub and cutting themselves off from outside contributions.
c. Attempt to convince Git maintainers that this is a bad idea, though they seem to have set their minds.
It does not have to be this way. They can make a good offering and people can choose to use their Rust platform. But pushing the responsbility to others will cause a well deserved pushback.
Adding links here, as the main comment seems to get blocked:
https://www.phoronix.com/news/Ubuntu-Rust-Coreutils-Perf
A very “soft” way of reporting serious performance regressions. I wonder why…
https://www.reddit.com/r/linux/comments/1nm2y05/git_introduce_rust_and_announce_that_it_will/
A good way to convince people to like Rust by forcing them to run a Linux virtual machine just to be able to keep using Git.