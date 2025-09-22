Yes, Redox can run on some smartphones

I had the pleasure of going to RustConf 2025 in Seattle this year. During the conference, I met lots of new people, but in particular, I had the pleasure of spending a large portion of the conference hanging out with Jeremy Soller of Redox and System76. Eventually, we got chatting about EFI and bootloaders, and my contributions to PostmarketOS, and my experience booting EFI-based operating systems (Linux) on smartphones using U-Boot. Redox OS is also booted via EFI, and so the nerdsnipe began. Could I run Redox OS on my smartphone the same way I could run PostmarketOS Linux? Spoilers, yes. ↫ Paul Sajna

The hoops required to get this to work are, unsurprisingly, quite daunting, but it turns out it’s entirely possible to run the ARM build of Redox on a Qualcomm-based smartphone. The big caveat here is that there’s not much you can actually do with it, because among the various missing drivers is the one for touch input, so once you arrive at Redox’ login screen, you can’t go any further.

Still, it’s quite impressive, and highlights both the amazing work done on the PostmarketOS/Linux side, as well as the Redox side.