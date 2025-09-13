“UTF-8 is a brilliant design”

The first time I learned about UTF-8 encoding, I was fascinated by how well-thought and brilliantly it was designed to represent millions of characters from different languages and scripts, and still be backward compatible with ASCII. […] Designing a system that scales to millions of characters and still be compatible with the old systems that use just 128 characters is a brilliant design. ↫ Vishnu Haridas

On a slightly related note, if you are ever bothered or annoyed by text online rendering as unknown squares, you most likely are just missing the proper fonts to render them. At least on most Linux and BSD systems, all you need to do is install the entire set of Noto fonts, including those for every single non-Latin script. Assuming your package manager has sane naming conventions, it’ll most likely come down to something like sudo dnf install google-noto* or whatever your system’s install package command is, and after installing a whole slew of font files, your system will now be able to render virtually every script under the sun.

After installing this massive font set, you can do things like write and render in hieroglyphics, write Ea-nāṣir‘s name the way it’s supposed to, and render all kinds of other scripts and symbols without ever having to look at one of those blank squares ever again.