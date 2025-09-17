GNOME 49 released

GNOME 49 has been released, and it’s got a lot of nice updates, improvements, and fixes for everyone. GNOME 49 finally replaces the ageing Totem video player with Showtime, and Evince, GNOME’s document viewer, is replaced by the new Papers. Both of these new applications bring a modern GTK4 user interface to replace their older GTK3 counterparts. Papers supports a ton of both document-oriented as well as comic book formats, and has annotation features.

We’ve already touched on the extensive accessibility improvements in GNOME Calendar, but other applications have been improved as well, such as Maps, Software, and Web. Software’s improvements focus on improving the application’s performance, especially when dealing with Flatpaks from Flathub, while Web, GNOME’s web browser, comes with improved ad blocking and optional regional blocklists, better bookmark management, improved security features, and more.

The remote desktop experience also saw a lot of work, with multitouch input support, extended virtual monitors, and relative mouse input. For developers, GNOME 49 comes with the new GTK 4.20, the latest version of Glib, and Libadwaita 1.8, released only a few days ago. It brings a brand new shortcuts information dialog as its most user-facing feature, on top of a whole bunch of other, developer-oriented features.

GNOME 49 will find its way to your distribution of choice soon enough.