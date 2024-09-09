Redox 0.9.0 released

It’s been two years, but we finally have a proper new Redox release: the Redox team released version 0.9.0 today. Since we’ve been covering all the monthly progress reports from this Rust-based operating system for a long time now, we’ve already covered most of the improvements in this new release, so if you’ve been following along there shouldn’t be any major surprises in here, but let’s do a quick summary anyway just so we’re all up to speed.

I think the primary thing anyone moving from the previous release to the new one will be massive performance and stability improvements, as well as the arrival of the first few applications from System76’s new COSMIC Desktop. Redox is led by Jeremy Soller, a System76 engineer, and since COSMIC uses Rust as well, it only makes sense for the two projects to start benefiting from each other’s progress. Porting Linux and BSD programs has also become a lot easier, which is also evidenced by a whole slew of new ports from those operating systems.

Redox works in both virtual machines and on real hardware, but the former is definitely advised over the latter. In the latest monthly progress report, which was published only a few days ago, it’s mentioned that Redox performance in virtual machines has improved greatly. The team discovered that reading the system time was a huge bottleneck in the context switching code, which affects virtual machines particularly hard because it needs to be read from outside oft he VM. Redox now reads the TSC using KVM’s paravirtualized system time API to remove this bottleneck.

Running in a VM, Redox is now becoming slightly faster than Linux at certain synthetic benchmarks, for example the same-core context switch latency when using POSIX pipes (tested with mitigations=off). More exciting optimizations are coming, both to reduce context switch overhead further towards the hardware limit, and to reduce unnecessary context switches overall. ↫ Ribbon and Ron Williams

As time moves on and both Redox and COSMIC improve, my excitement for this operating system grows along with it. It seems the people working on both projects have their priorities quite straight, and while I’m obviously not going to make any idiotic grand statements about how Redox will replace anything, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it become a fairly solid option for those of us willing to deal with the issues that come with running something that isn’t Windows, Linux/BSD, or macOS.