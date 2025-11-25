Google’s Android for desktops and laptops is called “Aluminium

Google has made it very clear that it’s intending to bring Android to laptops and desktops, and replace Chrome OS with Android in the process. We now have a codename, and some more information about what this will look like in practice.

Over the weekend, a tipster on Telegram named Frost Core shared a link to an intriguing Google job listing for a ‘Senior Product Manager, Android, Laptop and Tablets.’ While we already know Google is bringing Android to the PC, the listing explicitly states that the role involves ‘working on a new Aluminium, Android-based, operating system.’ This effectively confirms that Aluminium is the codename for the new unified platform. The name appears to be a nod to the project’s roots: like Chromium (the open-source version of ChromeOS), Aluminium is a metal ending in ‘-ium.’ The choice of the British spelling — emphasizing the ‘Al’ prefix — likely pays homage to Android serving as the project’s foundation.” ↫ Mishaal Rahman at Android Authority

So we have the codename, and of course, what we also have is a strong focus on “AI”, which will be “at the core” of desktop Android. Further details uncovered in job openings include a focus not just on entry-level hardware, but also midrange and premium laptops and desktops, as well as Chrome OS being replaced by this new desktop Android variant. I somehow doubt existing Chrome OS devices will be updated to this new desktop Android variant, so Chrome OS will continue to exist as a product for at least quite a few years to come.

I still have a considerable amount of doubt that Google would be able to pull this off in a successful way. It’s already hard enough to get anyone to buy any laptop that isn’t running Windows or macOS, and I doubt the Android operating system has the kind of pull with consumers to make them consider switching to it on their laptops or desktops. Enthusiasts will surely eat it up – if only to try – but without any clear, massive success, this desktop Android thing runs the real risk of ending up at Google’s graveyard.

These Android laptops can be incredible products, but even if they are, I just won’t trust Google to remain interested in it.