Google’s Android for desktops and laptops is called “Aluminium

Google has made it very clear that it’s intending to bring Android to laptops and desktops, and replace Chrome OS with Android in the process. We now have a codename, and some more information about what this will look like in practice.
Over the weekend, a tipster on Telegram named Frost Core shared a link to an intriguing Google job listing for a ‘Senior Product Manager, Android, Laptop and Tablets.’ While we already know Google is bringing Android to the PC, the listing explicitly states that the role involves ‘working on a new Aluminium, Android-based, operating system.’ This effectively confirms that Aluminium is the codename for the new unified platform. The name appears to be a nod to the project’s roots: like Chromium (the open-source version of ChromeOS), Aluminium is a metal ending in ‘-ium.’ The choice of the British spelling — emphasizing the ‘Al’ prefix — likely pays homage to Android serving as the project’s foundation.”↫ Mishaal Rahman at Android Authority
So we have the codename, and of course, what we also have is a strong focus on “AI”, which will be “at the core” of desktop Android. Further details uncovered in job openings include a focus not just on entry-level hardware, but also midrange and premium laptops and desktops, as well as Chrome OS being replaced by this new desktop Android variant. I somehow doubt existing Chrome OS devices will be updated to this new desktop Android variant, so Chrome OS will continue to exist as a product for at least quite a few years to come.
I still have a considerable amount of doubt that Google would be able to pull this off in a successful way. It’s already hard enough to get anyone to buy any laptop that isn’t running Windows or macOS, and I doubt the Android operating system has the kind of pull with consumers to make them consider switching to it on their laptops or desktops. Enthusiasts will surely eat it up – if only to try – but without any clear, massive success, this desktop Android thing runs the real risk of ending up at Google’s graveyard.
These Android laptops can be incredible products, but even if they are, I just won’t trust Google to remain interested in it.
The curse of Chrome OS was the cheap devices.
For a long while a Samsung “Galaxy” Chromebook was my daily driver. With a 4K display, i7 processor, 8GB RAM, fast SSD and being able to run Linux applications (almost) natively… it was a great machine.
However instead of focusing on the premium market, Google spent their resources for the cheaper entry ones. (This was I think $1,000 back then, before all that inflation. If you are looking for it, the model number is XE931QCAK01US. If you see a thin, red device, you found the correct thing).
The same issue was there for (most) Android tablets as well. They tried to build premium devices a few times (I tried several), but the market was saturated by $200 ones, leaving a sour taste in people.
They really need a “Pro” mindset, something that has no compromises if they want this to succeed. Unfortunately, otherwise the history will just repeat itself.
Honestly I will go rather OpenBSD or Alpine Linux – I trust Google with my computing less and less with every year
Dont get me wrong, Linux is a great operative system. Technically excellent. But somehow, I miss the times when it was community oriented. Now I feel that a fraction of the technical decisions are made by IBM, Google or Microsoft, etc. I think that is the reason behind BSD getting some more attention.
Money corrupts everything.
bemcl,
Why do you think systemd became the de facto standard, and we moved away from X11 to Wayland?
I think we do not need another post about systemd or Wayland. I think my comment is understandable even without that software pieces.
bemcl,
I was supporting your point, but anyway…
I guess schools will buy them …
Unlikely that schools will see a single visual difference. Bread and butter of Chromebook sales.
I wonder if you’ll be able to unlock the bootloader and install GrapheneOS or normal GNU/Linux on these Android laptops – without reverse engineering all the drivers – or if it will be locked down throwaway devices like anything ARM we’ve seen so far.
Look on existing ChromeOS devices. Technically unlockable, practically nothing except ChromeOS may be installed on them. To even install this new thingie you need a new firmware, specially made for Aluminium! No, I’m not joking, unfortunately.
zde,
After reading an article about installing alt-OS on a chromebook with a “suzy-q” cable, I had my hopes up and I gave it a shot myself. Then I learned that only some chromebooks are unlockable with a programming cable but many new ones don’t allow it. Even developer mode was infuriatingly restrictive. The lesson is when you buy a chromebook, don’t expect google to hand over the keys. They don’t respect owner rights unfortunately, it’s worse than android.
If google repurposes android for the desktops, I have no idea what it means for openness Google gets the support of the FOSS community because they were better than apple, but it doesn’t mean they are good, the track record can both be better than apple yet still poor.