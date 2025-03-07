Two for the techbro “‘AI’ cannot be biased” crowd:
A Moscow-based disinformation network named “Pravda” — the Russian word for “truth” — is pursuing an ambitious strategy by deliberately infiltrating the retrieved data of artificial intelligence chatbots, publishing false claims and propaganda for the purpose of affecting the responses of AI models on topics in the news rather than by targeting human readers, NewsGuard has confirmed. By flooding search results and web crawlers with pro-Kremlin falsehoods, the network is distorting how large language models process and present news and information. The result: Massive amounts of Russian propaganda — 3,600,000 articles in 2024 — are now incorporated in the outputs of Western AI systems, infecting their responses with false claims and propaganda.↫ Dina Contini and Eric Effron at Newsguard
It turns out pretty much all of the major “AI” text generators – OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o, You.com’s Smart Assistant, xAI’s Grok, Inflection’s Pi, Mistral’s le Chat, Microsoft’s Copilot, Meta AI, Anthropic’s Claude, Google’s Gemini, and Perplexity’s answer engine – have been heavily infected by this campaign. Lovely.
From one genocidal regime to the next – how about a nice Amazon “AI” summary of the reviews for Hitler’s Mein Kampf?
The full AI summary on Amazon says: “Customers find the book easy to read and interesting. They appreciate the insightful and intelligent rants. The print looks nice and is plain. Readers describe the book as a true work of art. However, some find the content boring and grim. Opinions vary on the suspenseful content, historical accuracy, and value for money.”↫ Samantha Cole at 404 Media
This summary was then picked up by Google, and dumped verbatim as Google’s first search result. Lovely.
Thom Holwerda,
I don’t know who’s saying that. The AI research I read generally reports that AI is biased particularly when the training set is biased.
Believe me I understand the hatred…however maybe we need to contemplate the possibility that this summary is a genuine reflection of those buying and reviewing the book. You may be scapegoating AI for what might be better argued as an indictment on humanity.
Maybe we could make the case their opinions should be censored, however the irony there is that codifying censorship into AI would then be a direct source of bias.
Nope the reviews were not like that at all. Read the linked article.
Thom Holwerda,
I agree with the themes of the first article, however to me that’s not “AI causes bias” so much as “bad training data”. We know that’s a problem. And yes I concede the points about LLM grooming through politicized content generation. AI isn’t really the cause of this problem though. We know that Russia was spamming social media with disinformation for at least a decade. AI platforms happen to be the newest messengers, but they are not the root cause. The question is how we deal with it. That I don’t know, but I do know shutting down AI doesn’t solve the problem.
I can not independently verify the second article that contained the summary because amazon has censored the entire listing (at least in the US). Given the type of people who would buy the book, it’s not evident to me that the AI summary is necessarily biased – for better or for worse.
I don’t say this to normalize nazism – a hateful paradigm if ever there was one, but because the world may have to face the disturbing reality that the nazis philosophy really is returning with a vengeance. Yes it’s appalling, but I honestly think these AI incidents should be a red flag to warn us about us, the AI is merely incidental.
My ramblings on this topic may not belong here, but I am so fearful that our democracy could be on the verge of collapsing into an authoritarian regime, every year it feels like we’ve gotten closer especially as the institutional guardrails and independent branches of government are crumbling. If this were a NASA countdown, we’d be at “*go* for authoritarianism” 🙁
The US is done. The experiment failed.
People use bias everday to process input. We use our experience and knowledge to make decisions. This can be flawed, and the flaws can either be corrected in a positive or negative directions.
AIs are tuned, and the %ssholes in charge of the tuning are making the AI worse for lulz or profit.
People who have been huffing paint fumes and reading Ycombinator Hackernews. Bad analogy, that’s more of a circle then a venn diagram. :\
I’m sure it is. I’m sure the Nazi’s buying the book really like the book. LOL
There’s context and metadata which is missing, which is part of the problem. AI just strings together data it has minus any context or understanding. Frankenstein’s monster is a reflection of it’s creator who is vapid, narcissistic, and ultimately empty.
Flatland_Spider,
Yes, IMHO that’s the important lesson. The perception that AI is true or infallible needs to be corrected. Not because the AI is at fault but because AI isn’t an oracle that can differentiate between fact versus fiction.
As a thought experiment: place an unbiased observer in a black box to observe events and then report on them. The reporting may well be very biased and one sided, but not necessarily because of bias on the part of the observer. We could get very skews results by gaslighting the observer. People need to understand that AI is vulnerable to being gaslit and this is very hard to solve when it comes to processing unfettered information on the web.
That’s not a bug. That’s a feature.
We’ve known this for years. Remember the MS chatbot Tay which lasted 16 hours? That was 2016. LOL
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tay_(chatbot)
They were trying to wash the racism/sexist/homophobia/transphobia/misogyny behind another algorithm like credit scores replaced the racist policy of redlining. They’re just too dumb to do it correctly.
They’re stupid moth212f08736k72rs.
Wait till Thom finds out what the Chinese have been up to. Russia’s 3.6 million troll articles is child’s play compared to Beijing.
And 3.6 million troll articles isn’t a drop in the bucket compared to what the CIA, MI6, BND, and DGSE have been up to.