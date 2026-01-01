Haiku gets accelerated NVIDIA graphics driver

The new year isn’t even a day old, and Haiku developer X512 dropped something major in Haiku users’ laps: the first alpha version of an accelerated NVIDIA graphics drivers for Haiku. Supporting at least NVIDIA Turing and Ampere GPUs, it’s very much in alpha state, but does allow for proper GPU acceleration, with the code surely making its way to Haiku builds in the near future.

Don’t expect a flawless experience – this is alpha software – but even then, this is a major milestone for Haiku.