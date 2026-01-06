Google takes next big leap in killing AOSP, significantly scales back AOSP contributions

About half a year ago, I wrote an article about persistent rumours I’d heard from Android ROM projects that Google was intending to discontinue the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). AOSP has been gutted by Google over the years, with the company moving more and more parts of the operating system into closed-source, non-AOSP components, like Google Play Services. While you can technically still run bare AOSP if you’re really hardcore, it’s simply unusable for 99% of smartphone users out there.
Google quickly responded to these widespread rumours, stating that “AOSP is not going away”, and a lot of people, clearly having learned nothing from human history, took this at face value and believed Google word-for-word. Since corporations can’t be trusted and lying is their favourite activity, I drew a different conclusion at the time:
This seems like a solid denial from Google, but it leaves a lot of room for Google to make a wide variety of changes to Android’s development and open source status without actually killing off AOSP entirely. Since Android is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license, Google is free to make “Pixel Android” – its own Android variant – closed source, leaving AOSP up until that point available under the Apache 2.0 license. This is reminiscent of what Oracle did with Solaris. Of course, any modifications to the Linux kernel upon which Android is built will remain open source, since the Linux kernel is licensed under the GPLv2.
If Google were indeed intending to do this, what could happen is that Google takes Android closed source from here on out, spinning off whatever remains of AOSP up until that point into a separate company or project, as potentially ordered during the antitrust case against Google in the United States. This would leave Google free to continue developing its own “Pixel Android” entirely as proprietary software – save for the Linux kernel – while leaving AOSP in the state it’s in right now outside of Google. This technically means “AOSP is not going away”, as Chau claims.↫ Thom Holwerda at OSNews
Ever since the claim that “AOSP is not going away”, Google has taken numerous steps to further tighten the grip it has on Android, much to the detriment of both the Android Open Source Project and the various ROM makers that depend on it. Device-specific source code for Pixel devices is no longer being released, Google dabbled with developer certification even for developers outside of Google Play, and Google significantly scaled back the release of security patches to AOSP.
And now it’s early 2026, and Google is about to take the next step in the slow killing of the Android Open Source Project. On the main page of the Android Open Source Project, there’s now a new message:
Effective in 2026, to align with our trunk stable development model and ensure platform stability for the ecosystem, we will publish source code to AOSP in Q2 and Q4. For building and contributing to AOSP, we recommend utilizing
android-latest-releaseinstead of
aosp-main. The
android-latest-releasemanifest branch will always reference the most recent release pushed to AOSP.
This means that instead of four AOSP code releases every year, Google is now scaling back to just two every year. The gutting and eventual killing of AOSP has now reached the point where the open source nature of AOSP is effectively meaningless, and we’re yet a few more big steps closer to what I outlined above: eventually, Google will distance itself from AOSP entirely, focusing all of its efforts on Pixel Android alone – without any code contributions to AOSP at all. If you still think “AOSP is not going away”, you’re delusional.
OASP is already on life support, and with this latest move Google is firmly gripping the plug.
Devil’s advocate here…
I know loss of AOSP is bad. But there were several external events that led Google into doing. Specifically those coming from competitors, and later regulators. So, what started as the most open mobile operating system, ended up being a closed shell
Like a scared tortoise, closing inside his shell.
Why?
Amazon released Fire Phone. This is entirely within the spirit of AOSP. However they did that in a way that would directly attack Google.
This was the first straw. There were some changes, but not much.
Samsung wanted to take over Android. Google was in a losing battle. At the time there was no in house hardware. And any feature they released would automatically be on Galaxy S. While Google offered nothing to differentiate, Samsung was adding exclusive features.
Google bought Motorola, and all the essential GSM patents. (Samsung gave up their attack after that)
Regulators? Don’t get me started on it. They wanted Google to act like a free public domain provider, with no realistic way to make a revenue out of it.
I can go on, however over the years, Google has realized it is extremely difficult to maintain a public open source project, while earning something for their efforts.
Again, the idea was simple. Google would give away the entire source code, for return they would expect Google services to become available. Everyone said “please give the source code, but we will also remove your services for your trouble”
And here we are today. Thanks everyone! AOSP is gone for all practical purposes!
No, this is not what regulators asked of Google. What they did was ask Google to stopping using monopolistic strategies that allowed them to earn more than they ought to from their trust and gatekeeper positions. Now this might affect Google’s revenue, but if you let companies circumvent law and/or be unethical just so they can keep the dividends rolling, I’m not sure you’re doing your job as a regulator.
I wonder where this will leave the likes of GrapheneOS. We might get to a point where no Android-based OS is more secure than iOS, which is.. pretty insane.