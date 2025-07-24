You can now run graphical applications in Android’s Linux Terminal

The Linux Terminal app that Google introduced earlier this year is one of the most exciting new features in Android, not for what it currently does but for what it can potentially do. The Terminal app lets you boot up an instance of Debian in a virtual machine, allowing you to run full-fledged Linux apps that aren’t available on Android. Unfortunately, the current version of the Terminal app is limited to running command line programs, but that’s set to change in the near future. In the new Android Canary build that Google released today, the Terminal app now lets you run graphical Linux apps. ↫ Mishaal Rahman at Android Authority

It comes with Weston, the reference implementation of a Wayland compositor, allowing you to run a basic graphical environment and accompanying applications. It won’t be long before you can take your Pixel, connect a display, and run KDE. Neat, but so many devils are in so many details here, and there’s so many places where this can fall apart entirely if the wrong decisions are made.