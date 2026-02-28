Run this random script in the terminal to block Apple’s macOS Tahoe update notification spam

Are you not at all interested in upgrading to macOS Tahoe, and getting annoyed at the relentless notification spam from Apple trying to trick you into upgrading?

The secret? Using device management profiles, which let you enforce policies on Macs in your organization, even if that “organization” is one Mac on your desk. One of the available policies is the ability to block activities related to major macOS updates for up to 90 days at a time (the max the policy allows), which seems like exactly what I needed. Not being anywhere near an expert on device profiles, I went looking to see what I could find, and stumbled on the Stop Tahoe Update project. The eventual goals of this project are quite impressive, but what they’ve done so far is exactly what I needed: A configuration profile that blocks Tahoe update activities for 90 days. ↫ Rob Griffiths

All you need to do is clone a random GitHub repository, set all its scripts to executable, generate two random UUIDs, insert those UUIDs into one of the scripts in the GitHub project folder you just cloned, run said script, open System Settings and go to Privacy & Security > Profiles, install the profile the script created, click install in two different dialogs, and now you have blocked Apple’s update notification spam! Well, for 90 days that is.

I honestly don’t understand how normal people are supposed to use macOS. The amount of weird terminal commands you need just to change basic settings is bewildering. macOS definitely isn’t ready for the desktop if they expect users to use the terminal for so many basic tasks. I’m glad I’m using Linux, where I don’t have to deal with the terminal at all.