Setting up Nix on macOS

I recently bought a Macbook because more and more people are asking me how to use Nix in certain situations under MacOS. In this article, we walk through installing Nix on MacOS and see how pleasant the experience is these days. After that, we show how to go declarative on MacOS with↫ Jacek Galowicz
nix-darwinto enable compilation for Linux and Intel Macs, as well as some other nice features.
You can’t click on a single link without tripping over people talking about nix.
Thom Holwerda,
I initially read your comment as meaning nix links are so popular that everybody is tripping over themselves to talk about it, and it didn’t compute. But now I read it differently, meaning in every link about nix, everyone is tripping over what nix means. Give the comments on the earlier article, I’m guessing it is the later. Haha.
https://www.osnews.com/story/138239/a-guide-to-using-nix-flakes-the-non-flake-way/
having more people learning about Nix and NixOS is a good thing : I hope that it will generate more insightful documentation and will help to solve some issues pending with the whole system. Personnally, I’m using Nix as an alternate source of packages, like I was previously working with LinuxBrew, and I’m looking at how to work with Nix from a development perspective. I think that the most annoying part of the whole Nix/NixOS universe, is that it come with a complete revamp of what we mean when we are talking packages and deployment, for many parts it’s very alien, like Windows when you only knows about MacOS, or Ubuntu when you only worked with Windows.
edomaur,
Sure, it’s good to be exposed to different ways of doing things. The popular ones aren’t always best.
That said, I confess that I don’t know anything about what nix’s strengths are or why I should use it over anything else. I don’t know that I have time to pick it up right now.