GNOME 50 released

The GNOME team has released GNOME 50, the latest version of what is probably the most popular open source desktop environment. It brings fine-grained parental controls, and the groundwork for web filtering so that in future releases, parents and guardians can set content filters for children. Our own kids are still way too young to have access to computers and the internet, but I’m not sure I’ll ever resort to these kinds of tools when the time comes. I didn’t have any such controls imposed upon me as a child on the early internet, but then, you can’t really compare the ’90s internet to that of today.
The Orca screen reader received a lot of attention in GNOME 50, with a new preference window, both global and per-application settings, and much more. There’s also a brand new reduced motion setting, which will tame the animations in the user interface. Document annotation has been overhauled and modernised, and the file manager has been optimised across the board for better performance and lower memory usage.
Remote Desktop also saw a lot of work in GNOME 50. It’s now hardware-accelerated using VA-API and Vulkan, and thanks to HiDPI support, the session will properly adapt to the screen being used. Kerberos Authentication support has been added, and you can now use the remote webcam locally. There’s way more here, like improved support for variable-refresh rates and fractional scaling, HDR screen sharing, fixes for weird NVIDIA driver nonsense, and much, much more.
As always, GNOME 50 will find its way to your distribution soon enough.
Gnome always seemed a bit funny to me. I’ve found it attractive, but hard to get used to. Does anyone here daily drive it?
I dropped Gnome back during the libadwaita controversy (so around v42) and went to KDE. I still follow what’s going on but nah, I don’t see myself going back. And this is a Gnome user since the 2.x days that didn’t jump ship when 3.0 came out, so that’ll tell you something.
I really don’t think it’s the most popular DE anymore.
Linus Torvalds uses Gnome.
I recently started using Cosmic (because, I want window stacking due to my need to run a VM on a screen and a full screen browser), but, Gnome actually works really well, if you grab the right extensions, and is a lot cleaner (I’m tempted to return, as its definitely less buggy than Cosmic and powerful in other areas)
KDE is super powerful, but no Google Drive Integration (I need that) and the settings are a bit overengineered. As an example, how are newbies meant to know what “Kwin” is. If KDE reworked their settings to make it easier, I feel like it would have a huge impact
I do, with some extensions but not the ones that give you “traditional” desktop patterns like dash to dock, i keep Shell mostly standard these days. I find that its perfectly fine once you are used to it and the design makes internally logical sense. Like there is no minimise button because there is no default panel to minimise too. I find libadwaita apps nice to use personally but I will admit its not all sunshine and rainbows. The minimalistic design can often go a bit far and some options arent there for not realy great reasons. The devs can be pretty prickly if they think youre arguing in bad faith (and plenty do so its not entirely unfounded) and a lot of the suggestions from outside the dev clique can get ignored or stuck in bug management hell. So in other words its truly a foss organisation.
Happy to discuss more in depth if people want
I don’t know how everyone feels. There’s all these various interfaces. Gnome feels a bit like tablet or big phone to me. I happen to like the Mint Mate and Cinnamon interfaces. But then sometimes, “I wish I could tile all this stuff right here, right now!”