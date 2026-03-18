GNOME 50 released

The GNOME team has released GNOME 50, the latest version of what is probably the most popular open source desktop environment. It brings fine-grained parental controls, and the groundwork for web filtering so that in future releases, parents and guardians can set content filters for children. Our own kids are still way too young to have access to computers and the internet, but I’m not sure I’ll ever resort to these kinds of tools when the time comes. I didn’t have any such controls imposed upon me as a child on the early internet, but then, you can’t really compare the ’90s internet to that of today.

The Orca screen reader received a lot of attention in GNOME 50, with a new preference window, both global and per-application settings, and much more. There’s also a brand new reduced motion setting, which will tame the animations in the user interface. Document annotation has been overhauled and modernised, and the file manager has been optimised across the board for better performance and lower memory usage.

Remote Desktop also saw a lot of work in GNOME 50. It’s now hardware-accelerated using VA-API and Vulkan, and thanks to HiDPI support, the session will properly adapt to the screen being used. Kerberos Authentication support has been added, and you can now use the remote webcam locally. There’s way more here, like improved support for variable-refresh rates and fractional scaling, HDR screen sharing, fixes for weird NVIDIA driver nonsense, and much, much more.

As always, GNOME 50 will find its way to your distribution soon enough.