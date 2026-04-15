Tribblix m34 for SPARC released

Tribblix, the Illumos distribution focused on giving you a classic UNIX-style experience, doesn’t only support x86. It also has a branch for SPARC, which tends to run behind its x86 counterpart a little bit and has a few other limitations related to the fact SPARC is effectively no longer being developed. The Tribblix SPARC branch has been updated, and now roughly matches the latest x86 release from a few weeks ago.
The graphical libraries libtiff and OpenEXR have been updated, retaining the old shared library versions for now. OpenSSL is now from the 3.5 series with the 3.0 api by default. Bind is now from the 9.20 series. OpenSSH is now 10.2, and you may get a Post-Quantum Cryptography warning if connecting to older SSH servers.
‘zap install’ now installs dependencies by default.
‘zap create-user’ will now restrict new home directories to mode 0700 by default; use the -M flag to choose different permissions.
Support for UFS quotas has been removed.↫ Tribblix release notes
There’s no new ISO yet, so to get to this new m34 release for SPARC you’re going to have to install from an older ISO and update from there.
I mean, I *am* trying to build myself a keyboard+mouse adapter for my old Ultra 1…
I expect it would be dog slow trying to run a modern distro, but I’m still tempted to try. 🙂
I don’t think I ever got Sol10 booted on my Sun Blade 150, simply because it took so long I just gave up waiting.
Wait. I did. Once. It took more than an hour to get to the disk formatting step that happens before the installer even launches…
I love how even the website is stuck in the 90s. I may be tempted to see how it runs on an ultrasparc I have lying in the closet somewhere in the garage.
You might not like it, but this is what peak web development looks like.