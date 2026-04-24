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8087 emulation on 8086 systems

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Not too long ago I had a need and an opportunity to re-acquaint myself with the mechanism used for software emulation of the 8087 FPU on 8086/8088 machines.

↫ Michal Necasek

Look, when a Michal Necasek article starts out like this, you know you’re in for a learnin’ ol’ time.

The 8087 was a floating-point coprocessor for the 8086 and 8088 processors, since back in those early days, processors did not include an integrated floating-point unit. It wouldn’t be until the release of the 486DX, in 1989, that Intel would integrate an FPU inside the processor itself, negating the need for a separate chip and socket. Interestingly enough, Intel also released a cut-down version of the 486 with the FPU removed, the 486SX, for which an optional external FPU did exist.

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  1. 2026-04-24 8:55 pm
    ssokolow (Hey, OSNews, U2F/WebAuthn is broken on Firefox!)

    Intel also released a cut-down version of the 486 with the FPU removed, the 486SX, for which an optional external FPU did exist.

    …though, as Wikipedia says:

    It actually contained a full-blown i486DX implementation. When installed into an i486SX system, the i487 disabled the main CPU and took over all CPU operations. The i487 manual claims that the unit would not function without an i486SX in place, but independent testing (and later Intel admission) has revealed otherwise.

    The i487 used a special 169-pin socket with an unconnected (physical keying) pin to prevent insertion into the regular 168-pin 486 socket. At least two sources claim that the socket is the same as Socket 1, the upgrade socket for i486 OverDrive, a processor replacement in a similar vein.

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