Intel announces its first discrete DG1 GPU

Intel has dominated the CPU game for decades, and at CES 2020, the company officially announced its first discrete GPU, the codenamed “DG1”, marking a big step forward for Intel’s computing ambitions.
There were almost no details provided on the DG1, but Intel did showcase a live demo of Destiny 2 running on the GPU. Rumors from Tom’s Hardware indicate that the DG1 is based on the Xe architecture, the same graphics architecture that will power Intel’s integrated graphics on the upcoming 10nm Tiger Lake chips that it also previewed at its CES keynote.
The market for discrete GPUs is in desperate need of a shake-up, especially at the higher end. Nvidia has had this market to itself for a long time, and it’s showing in pricing.
Thom Holwerda,
I will be delighted if we can get more serious competition in this space. These past couple of years have really been hard on consumer wallets because of lousy competition at the top. An nvidia monopoly in the GPU space is as harmful as an intel monopoly in the CPU space.
As usual, I won’t trust the marketing BS until products are actually launched and in the hands of the public. I remain extremely skeptical that intel GPUs will be all that competitive with high end GPUs, but hey “bring it”! I look forward to the promise of more competition in 2020 for both CPUs and GPUs.
DG1 is basically the integrated graphics ripped off of Intel’s CPUs and put on a card…. they’ve talked about DG1’s performance already and it’s a joke. The reason they don’t want to talk about it and keep making it look flashy is that it is a marketing ploy to keep investors from dumping Intel stock despite Intel’s fabs basically being belly up for the past several years.
You see a company so desperate that they are restarting 22nm production and you think they can even come close to bringing a half decent GPU to bear??? Micron also cut thier ties with them over Optane and is proceeding to finally make thier own products and Intel no longer has a stake in that fab.
Basically Intel peaked out and is now being bled dry…. perhaps it will rise from it’s own ashes but not anytime soon. Some people think thier Foveros 3d stacked packing will save them but if you look at it is horribly designed…. and relies on Intel getting 10nm or 7nm working which there has been zero evidence of. Even then it is questionable… and will certainly only work in very low power mobile applications, a market AMD is about to rip from Intel’s grasp.