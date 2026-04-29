Apple gives up on Vision Pro, disbands Vision Pro team

When Apple unveiled the Vision Pro, almost three (!) years ago, I concluded:
If there’s one company that can convince people to spend $3500 to strap an isolating dystopian glowing robot mask onto their faces it’s Apple, but I still have a hard time believing this is what people want.↫ Thom Holwerda at OSNews (quoting myself is weird)
MacRumors’ Juli Clover, today:
Apple has all but given up on the Vision Pro after the M5 model failed to revitalize interest in the device, MacRumors has learned. Apple updated the Vision Pro with a faster M5 chip and a more comfortable band in October 2025, but there were no other hardware changes, and consumers still weren’t interested.[…]
Apple has apparently stopped work on the Vision Pro and the Vision Pro team has been redistributed to other teams within Apple. Some former Vision Pro team members are working on Siri, which is not a surprise as Vision Pro chief Mike Rockwell has been leading the Siri team since March 2025.↫ Juli Clover at MacRumors
VR – what the Vision Pro is, whether Apple’s marketing likes to say it or not – has proven to be good for exactly two things: games and porn. The Vision Pro has neither. It was destined to be a flop from the start, as nobody wants to strap an uncomfortable computer to their face that does less than all of the other computers they already have, and what it does do, it does worse.
I do wonder if this makes the Vision Pro the most expensive flop in human history. Has any company ever spent more on a product that failed this spectacularly?
> Has any company ever spent more on a product that failed this spectacularly?
Not to mention the opportunity cost
That is a bit unfair. Any company will have some number of failures and the remarkable thing about Apple is how few they have fielded.
The Vision Pro is of course one of those. But a quick search says that the development costs were about 1/8th to 1/4th of what Facebook/Meta/Reality Labs spent to develop the Metaverse, but probably about five times what Alphabet spent to develop Google Glass.
Brainworm,
Facebook’s spending on their VR was insane. If average sized businesses made the same bets, they’d go out of business, but it doesn’t really phase tech giants at all. They can afford to make these mistakes and it barely has an impact because of their cash cows, monopolies, preferential government treatment, etc they will always have more and more to use however they please. The opportunity cost cosmotic refers to may not be apple’s opportunity cost so as it is ours as society. All of this wealth, on the order of billions and trillions, could do so much more social good and provide critical resources to improve the human condition. But society is paying huge opportunity costs so that a few at the top can get ever larger mountains of wealth instead.
I think Bernie Sanders has a point when he calls out the US turning into oligarchy.
I would have to say this product lacked… vision.
Yay! Another mountain of ewaste!
@Thom
> VR – what the Vision Pro is, whether Apple’s marketing likes to say it or not – has proven to be good for exactly two things: games and porn.
I’d push back on that a little from two respects; The Vision Pro was primarily a passthrough AR system, the problem being it was a low power standalone headset (Quest), priced like a high end professional peripheral headset (Varjo, Somnium). Added to that, it was yet another platform, with yet another set of apps to buy / subscriptions to rent etc. What Apple didn’t do, is make the AVP a peripheral for a powerful Mac (arguably there isn’t such a thing when it comes to VR3D, as compared to Nvidia powered VR workstations).
Also, Apple is garbage for games, only recently allowing Sony controllers, and porn apps, and the file formats porn apps use, are strictly forbidden.
Apple wanted to make a headset computer, to do the things you do on flat screens in a novel fashion, they didn’t want to make a headset to do the things that *require* a headset.
Welding quick-obsolescing GPU processor, to expensive ultra high end optics, it’s like “Nuts & Gum, Together at Last”.
As a sculptor, VR is the best work tool for previs I’ve ever encountered – I used it to create 1:1 scale versions of sculptures 10m+ tall that I then fabricated in real materials (and hung over an audience) after getting client approval. Its the only way to get real eyelines and correctly appreciate the scale of form over distance.
While it’s losing favour to inside-out tracking, the system I used was an older SteamVR Lighthouse setup, whose significant advantage is the playspece and you within it remain perfectly dialled in to your locations. The upshot being I can model something, and walk around it with perfect proprioceptive place fidelity – it stays exactly where I put it, like a real object.
The entire film industry relies on VR now – every show / movie you see produced using “the volume” or similar active LCD/LED rear projection backdrops uses HTC’s MARS Camera tracking, which is the same lighthouses used for SteamVR. In this system, the camera knows precisely where it is, where it’s oriented, and that’s mapped into a 3D scene in Unreal so the appropriate part of the modelled scene gets projected onto the backdrop for the camera’s eyeline. DoPs in this system also wear headsets to get a realtime view of the scene, adjust the lighting etc.
But again, none of this was available to the AVP, because all Apple knows how to do now, is another form-factor for an iPad. The Mac is now an iPad with more memory, AVP is an iPad you wear on your face, etc.
metaning,
We can debate whether Thom is right, but it seems to me that was Thom’s point. Some of the best consumer applications for VR & AR are markets that apple forbade or have weak offerings for.
Those things are fine, but niche. Not something your typical consumer wants or needs. I think these headsets could be really cool to use for onsite architectural proposals, but outside of product demos, most architectural firms would probably find it difficult to justify the added costs of hiring VR specialists to submit client project proposals in VR/AR. Also despite apple’s best efforts they never got over the anti-social aspects of VR/AR headsets. Projecting a fake face on the outside was a valiant effort, but it was downright creepy and reminded me of The Incredibles 2. It turns out that people still prefer to collaborate face to face without having to strap technology to their face.