Logitech adds ChatGPT to its computer mice

Did you know there’s one surefire way to know when a technology has truly jumped the shark? When they start adding it to computer mice.

In today’s fast-paced, technology-enabled world, everyone is learning to work differently with breakthroughs in Generative AI. Mastering prompt building enhances your efficiency and creativity. That’s why we developed the Logi AI Prompt Builder, a time and click-saving solution. Rephrase, summarize, and create custom-made prompt recipes with ChatGPT faster, with virtually no disruption to your workflow. ↫ Logitech’s “AI” thing page

Logitech mice users were surprised to find out that after the latest mouse software update, it now contains an “AI” prompt builder tool, so that you can click anywhere and have a little pop-up appear that taps into ChatGPT.

I’m done.