Logitech adds ChatGPT to its computer mice

Did you know there’s one surefire way to know when a technology has truly jumped the shark? When they start adding it to computer mice.
In today’s fast-paced, technology-enabled world, everyone is learning to work differently with breakthroughs in Generative AI.
Mastering prompt building enhances your efficiency and creativity. That’s why we developed the Logi AI Prompt Builder, a time and click-saving solution. Rephrase, summarize, and create custom-made prompt recipes with ChatGPT faster, with virtually no disruption to your workflow.↫ Logitech’s “AI” thing page
Logitech mice users were surprised to find out that after the latest mouse software update, it now contains an “AI” prompt builder tool, so that you can click anywhere and have a little pop-up appear that taps into ChatGPT.
I’m done.
In the past I have encountered students with BA degrees who I couldn’t trust to write a business letter. I guess that will get worse now – with AI doing all the grunt work no-one will learn how to organise information clearly.
We are going to lose an entire generation.
There, I said it…
The “senior” folks both in sense of age, and career progression are probably safe. At least for now.
The generation after this (Z+1) would probably find their way.
But the current generation is too early to benefit from AI or its down facilities (AGI/UBI), and too late to learn basic skills to build a portfolio.
It is going to be more difficult for new grads to find jobs, and fivers/upworks as well, as GPT can do those basic stuff, while senior folks will reap most benefits (yes, this includes myself).
It does not look good, and I hope I am mistaken.
I rather more surprised that there is such a thing as a “mouse software”.
No, that is not some joke about the animals; computer mice shouldn’t come with software in the first place.
Shitty products aside, as everyone tries to cash in, AI is here to stay and will only get more capable. The quicker we all get over the denial, the faster we can adapt.
Your mouse will now require its own processor, 4GB of ram (8GB will be preferred), and its own GPU and NPU. You’ll have to wear heat resistant gloves to withstand the intense heat generated by the chips.