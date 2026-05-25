The Nokia N8 has a brand new, modern, actively maintained, and regularly updated Symbian ROM

I have a Nokia N8, and it’s one of my favourite retro (?) devices I own. It was one of Nokia’s last efforts to make Symbian happen in the post-iPhone era, and while the hardware was quite nice, Symbian just wasn’t made for multitouch devices. It didn’t move the needle much for an already dying Nokia, and things just got worse from there. A bright spot with the Nokia N9, some decent Windows Phone devices, and then the end. We all know the story.

The Nokia N8, though, seems to have been given a new lease on life recently. This smartphone, released in 2010, can be turned into a usable, capable device again, thanks to a brand new, modern custom Symbian ROM called Reborn. It takes the latest stock Symbian version for the N8, removes any and all applications/links/etc. that don’t work anymore, and then proceeds to make a ton of things work again. Modern TLS for HTTPS support, updated certificates, modern email support, a brand new application store, a new update application with a steady stream of OTA updates to fix issues, a bunch of security fixes, a whole slew of quality-of-life touches, and so, so much more.

This is absolutely amazing work. Clearly a labour of love, there’s already been tons of updates over the past year since the ROM’s initial release, and I obviously can’t not install this on my own N8, assuming it still works. A video by Janus Cycle covering the project is also available, for the more visually-oriented among us.