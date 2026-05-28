Why Gentoo?

When you think of Gentoo, you tend to think of it being a difficult distribution, where you compile everything yourself.

There’s much more to Gentoo than that. Yes, some of it comes from building from source: the flexibility. But a lot of it comes from the wider Gentoo philosophy, the philosophy that brought us all together. The idea that Gentoo is the distribution we’re making for ourselves and people who enjoy Gentoo. So if I were to make a few arguments for Gentoo, I’d focus on that. And this is what I’d like to do here. ↫ Michał Górny

When I think of Gentoo, I think of an immovable, sturdy object that has always existed, and will always exist, because it doesn’t really care about being trendy, user-friendly, or flashy. I generally group it together with Slackware as one of the very pure Linux distributions, that focuses more on doing things the correct way, and if they can’t be done the correct way, it won’t be done at all. Neither Gentoo nor Slackware are really my jam, but the amount of respect and admiration I have for both projects is immense.

Górny highlights a few other characteristics of Gentoo that appeal to me as well, such as a ban on “AI”-generated code, its strong independence and lack of corporate backing, and its flexibility stemming from the fact it’s source-first. I feel like even when the entire world has crumbled to dust, Gentoo will still be there, ready and available to anyone who has the enthusiasm to jump in.

We must protect Gentoo at all costs.