Genode OS Framework 26.05 released

The work on the May release has been dominated by topics on account of the just published Sculpt OS version 26.04. Besides featuring profound driver improvements across Wifi, ACPI, I2C HID, SOF audio, and graphics, it turns the most innovative aspects of Sculpt OS into building blocks for the easy reuse in other incarnations of Genode-based systems. In the same vein, the Goa SDK has been updated to match the latest Sculpt OS version while accumulating plenty of detail improvements.

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Further highlights of the release are the new touch-awareness of the window manager making Sculpt OS usable on tablets, the addition of Linux user-space networking based on libslirp, the update of Qt to version 6.8.3, and a largely revised LTE modem stack.