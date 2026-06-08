TOTP-based two-factor authentication for Sculpt OS

Norman Feske, one of the main developers behind Genode and Sculpt OS, has published a blog post detailing how he developed a two-factor authentication application for Sculpt OS.

With this little tool, which I have turned into an deploy option on Sculpt OS to swiftly bring it up whenever I need it, TOTP-based two-factor authentication has become part of my daily routine. Should you want to risk a look under the hood, let me point you to the vitotp Goa project. ↫ Norman Feske

The Genode project moved from GitHub to Codebrg recently, and needed a native TOTP impelentation for that purpose.