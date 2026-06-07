Using Fedora Silverblue for compositor development

I’ve been using Fedora Silverblue on my desktop and laptop for the past, what, five years? Silverblue is Fedora’s main atomic variant, a spiritual counterpart to Fedora Workstation. I also make niri, a scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor. In other words, a core system component that you cannot properly test from inside a container or VM—you really want it directly on the host. So, why would I choose an… immutable distro? How does that even work? ↫ Ivan Molodetskikh

That’s a great question, and as immutable or immutable-like Linux distributions become more popular and widespread – and eventually the default download option for many distributions, I’m sure – articles like these are quite important. I’m sure quite a few developers discarded the idea of using something like Silverblue because they assumed it wouldn’t be fit for purpose, but if the developer of Niri makes it work, I’m fairly sure anybody can.