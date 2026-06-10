Eagle Computer: the rise and fall of an early PC clone

When it comes to 80s computer brands, few flew as high as Eagle Computer flew in 1983. The aptly named company was selling 12,000 computers a month and had been doubling sales every quarter under the leadership of a talented CEO. Then Eagle lost its CEO, Dennis Barnhart, in a crashed Ferrari on the day of its IPO, June 8, 1983. In this blog post, we’ll explore the reasons Eagle Computer fell, because there was more to it than just the tragic story involving its CEO. ↫ Dave Farquhar

Just one of the many early PC companies that died off, even if Eagle died off before many of the other big players. It must’ve been such a vibrant and fascinating time to be into PCs and computers in general at that time, with so many companies and players to choose from.

Shame about the 308 GTS.