Microsoft now says 8GB RAM is fine for Windows 11, after years of pushing for 16GB

There’s something poetic about the World Cup taking place in North America while Microsoft keeps scoring own goals like this.

Microsoft updated its Surface buying guide to describe 8GB RAM as “great for everyday use like browsing, streaming, schoolwork, and productivity apps.” A companion FAQ adds that 16GB or more is what unlocks Copilot+ PC features. No acknowledgment that, for two years, Microsoft was the loudest voice telling everyone that 16GB was non-negotiable for a good Windows 11 experience.

What makes this infuriating is that Microsoft is one of the biggest reasons why the RAM situation got so bad in the first place.