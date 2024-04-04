Roku gets patent for injecting ads through HDMI

Oh boy. Roku has an… Interesting new patent. Thought you could avoid the ads infesting every “smart” TV you buy now by using external devices through HDMI?
Disclosed herein are system, apparatus, article of manufacture, method and/or computer program product embodiments, and/or combinations and sub-combinations thereof, for ad insertion by a display device coupled to a media device via a high-definition media interface (HDMI) connection, where the media device provides media content and/or a control signal. When the media device pauses the media content, the display device can determine that a pause event has occurred and insert an ad shown on the display device. Further, some embodiments include determining the context and/or content of the media content that is paused, and determining an ad that is customized to the determined context and/or content to be displayed on the display device. In some embodiments, the display device can determine additional information from the control signal that may also be used to determine the ad to be displayed on the display device.↫ Some bullshit patent for a bullshit ‘invention’
My eyes are bleeding. I require medical assistance.
On the bright side… Now, no one else will be able to do this, right? Right?!
I’m very glad that we have a Commercial TV (50% off on cyber monday) which is connected only over HDMI, and that Ethernet-over-HDMI withered on the vine in favour of HDMI Audio Return Channel using those pins instead.
No ads now and no ads ever.
Television doesn’t need ads, the propaganda and mind control is built into the shows themselves. Watching television and complaining about ads is like voting for mainstream politicians and then complaining about constant budget deficits. That’s their entire reason for existing. Any benefit you derive from either one is purely accidental and certainly won’t be intentionally repeated.
Race to the bottom continues, where this will quickly be copied by Google TV (which comes built in with many devices, hence don’t even need the HDMI shenanigans, to do their own shenanigans). Not sure about Amazon, but once “premium” nvidia Shield might not be too far behind.
That is the pessimistic outlook.
The optimistic outlook is, Roku users will start disabling HDMI-CEC, or even return their devices, and it will be a valuable lesson to other wannabe villains in this area.