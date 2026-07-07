Linux ported to the Atari Jaguar

Only a few days ago we had Linux on the Mega Drive, and someone took that as a challenge, so now we have Linux on the Atari Jaguar. The Jaguar has a very different architecture than the Mega Drive, but does happen to use a processor from the same 68000-family.
Interestingly enough, to this day, Linux has architecture code for the 68000-family of processors. 68040, 68030, 68010… and even the original base 68000 processor. All neatly structured under↫ Joel Bueno
arch/m68k/.
And, well, that means Linux can indeed be made to work on the Jaguar, with some hacking and magic, of course.
Considering that even Doom run on Jaguar, and a stripped Linux can even run on 8086 : https://github.com/ghaerr/elks
The “wow” factor is minimal today. Still respect, certainly needs some tweaking given the limited RAM.
Imagine Linux running on 68030 emulated on AVR microcontroller.
Nah, joking… but imagine anyway.
https://github.com/jgottula/AVRm68k/blob/master/doc/linux.txt
Kochise,
AVRs don’t give you much RAM, but in principal it’s possible. Use external RAM and/or storage to continually swap into. Emulating an already supported architecture would be the easiest way get preexisting linux OS & software working, otherwise it would take tons of work to build a distro with a custom kernel and software to support your custom setup. I don’t see a good reason to actually do any of this, but it turns out someone did do it over a decade ago for no other reason than to show it was possible.
https://dmitry.gr/?r=05.Projects&proj=07.%20Linux%20on%208bit
Here’s another…
https://github.com/raspiduino/arv32-opt
“It is totally useless, and therefore absolutely indispensable!” – Jérôme Bonaldi