Linux ported to the Atari Jaguar

Only a few days ago we had Linux on the Mega Drive, and someone took that as a challenge, so now we have Linux on the Atari Jaguar. The Jaguar has a very different architecture than the Mega Drive, but does happen to use a processor from the same 68000-family.

Interestingly enough, to this day, Linux has architecture code for the 68000-family of processors. 68040, 68030, 68010… and even the original base 68000 processor. All neatly structured under arch/m68k/ . ↫ Joel Bueno

And, well, that means Linux can indeed be made to work on the Jaguar, with some hacking and magic, of course.