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Linux ported to the Atari Jaguar

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Only a few days ago we had Linux on the Mega Drive, and someone took that as a challenge, so now we have Linux on the Atari Jaguar. The Jaguar has a very different architecture than the Mega Drive, but does happen to use a processor from the same 68000-family.

Interestingly enough, to this day, Linux has architecture code for the 68000-family of processors. 68040, 68030, 68010… and even the original base 68000 processor. All neatly structured under arch/m68k/.

↫ Joel Bueno

And, well, that means Linux can indeed be made to work on the Jaguar, with some hacking and magic, of course.

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Thom Holwerda

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6 Comments

  1. 2026-07-07 6:24 pm
    Kochise

    Linux can indeed be made to work on the Jaguar

    Considering that even Doom run on Jaguar, and a stripped Linux can even run on 8086 : https://github.com/ghaerr/elks

  2. 2026-07-08 6:09 am
    DeepThought Silver Supporter

    The “wow” factor is minimal today. Still respect, certainly needs some tweaking given the limited RAM.

    • 2026-07-08 10:38 am
      Kochise

      Imagine Linux running on 68030 emulated on AVR microcontroller.
      Nah, joking… but imagine anyway.
      https://github.com/jgottula/AVRm68k/blob/master/doc/linux.txt

      • 2026-07-08 11:24 am
        Alfman verbose=1

        Kochise,

        Imagine Linux running on 68030 emulated on AVR microcontroller.
        Nah, joking… but imagine anyway.

        AVRs don’t give you much RAM, but in principal it’s possible. Use external RAM and/or storage to continually swap into. Emulating an already supported architecture would be the easiest way get preexisting linux OS & software working, otherwise it would take tons of work to build a distro with a custom kernel and software to support your custom setup. I don’t see a good reason to actually do any of this, but it turns out someone did do it over a decade ago for no other reason than to show it was possible.

        https://dmitry.gr/?r=05.Projects&proj=07.%20Linux%20on%208bit

        • 2026-07-08 11:36 am
          Alfman verbose=1

          Here’s another…
          https://github.com/raspiduino/arv32-opt

          This is a port of mini-rv32ima (a minimum RISC-V emulator, capable of booting Linux) on atmega328p (the core of Arduino UNO, a 8-bit AVR microcontroller). So basically, this code is for booting Linux on Arduino UNO.

          Yes you are reading it correctly, Arduino UNO can (theorically, but not practically) boot Linux. And it definitely beats Dmitry Grinberg’s (once) world’s worst Linux PC.

          • 2026-07-08 11:45 am
            Kochise

            “It is totally useless, and therefore absolutely indispensable!” – Jérôme Bonaldi

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