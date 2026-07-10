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Redox gets GTK3, Tcl

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Redox did the develop cools stuff thing again for a month, so we’ve got progress to talk about. This past month, GTK3 has been ported to Redox, as well as the Tcl programming language. Support for per-window fractional scaling has been added to Orbital, Redox’ desktop environment, but it’s still relatively limited for now. There’s also new USB gamepad support, which already works in quite a few emulators, as well as details about how Redox intends to improve its support for running in a virtual environment over the coming 12 months, an effort sponsored by NLnet.

Of course, there’s also the usual bugfixes and updates to various drivers, the kernel, Relibc, and more.

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Thom Holwerda

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