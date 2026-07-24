Google Play Services drops support for Android 6.0

Given that Android phones have been around for nearly two decades now, there comes a time when Google has to end support for one of its older software versions. For a couple of years now, Google Play services has been supported on devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or newer. That has changed over the past few weeks, with Google deciding to retire this software version after a nearly 11-year run.↫ Chethan Rao at Android Authority
At some point, an operating system version needs to be left behind – and I don’t think it’s entirely unreasonable to no longer support Google Play Services on an operating system version that’s 11 years old. However, this is Android we’re talking about, and devices running Android 6.0 were probably sold much more recently than 11 years ago, when the operating system version was new. Hell, I wouldn’t be surprised if devices running Android 6.0 are still being sold today.
I doubt this is something that will affect many people who read OSNews, but there’s bound to be edge cases – Android 6.0 devices silently doing their job that are now just a little less useful. I’m thinking of really cheap tablets that can still play video just fine, retro gaming handhelds that don’t magically lose the ability to emulate SNES games, that sort of stuff. The numbers will be small, but if you happen to be among them, this can be a really annoying deprecation.
Google Play is infested with crapware anyway, so that is no loss as long as sideloading still works. More concerning is the looming “developer verification” nonsense which will end Android’s usefulness as a general purpose computing platform.
“Dropping support” implies there was support… when was the last bug fix or patch? No supported upgrade path and many apps and services incompatible already.. It was just turning off the tap when the tank was already empty..
There was still a few applications updated for Android 6, but they were now so huge, probably because using the latest SDK with less optimization, or also versions for the more recent Android/ARM version that it was taking a lot of memory and running very slow on the device that was a premium phone when it was out..
My daily driver phone is a LG G3 from 2014, running Android 6. D’oh!
What I do with such an old buddy ? Phone, photo, agenda, alarm clock, etc.
No internet on it, using it like a “dumb phone” but not that dumb.
No need for a “minimalist mode” 🙂
Kudos! Anything and anyone keeping completely functional equipment out of the landfill have my appreciation.