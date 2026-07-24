The hottest and most promising operating system kernel in development, the GNU Hurd, has published another summary of its most recent quarter of development. Hurd has experimental support for 9pfs now, a work-in–progress port of OpenNTPD, the NTP daemon from OpenBSD, a port of Neovim, and a few more ports here and there.

Diving deeper into the actual kernel itself, there’s a major improvement to how the Hurd handles entries in /dev/ :

Mikhail Karpov added some checks for mmap in several places. He also worked on adding storeio to the bootstrap chain. This is actually quite interesting. Currently the Hurd sets device entries in /dev/ statically. For example, I am writing this qoth on a Hurd machine that is using two /dev/ entries for my filesystem: /dev/wd0s1 for swap and /dev/wd0s5 for my root filesystem. However, /dev/wd0s1 through /dev/wd0s16 exist on my computer! Once Mikhail’s project is done, then the Hurd will dynamically populate SATA devices at boot time! No more need for static translators! ↫ The Hurd’s quartely report

The dhcpcd port we talked about earlier this year keeps improving too, which is quite important for future IPv6 support. Of course, there’s way more to dive into, and reading about a bunch of people developing their own thing without any regard for or interest in the mainstream always feels a little bit like a cold glass of tonic – the best soft drink – in the depths of hell. Keep at it.