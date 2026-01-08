GNU/Hurd gets dhcpcd port, further SMP improvements

Since we entered a new year, we also entered a new quarter, and that means a new quarterly report from the Hurd, the project that aims to, to this day, developer a kernel for the GNU operating system. Over the course of the fourth quarter of 2025, an important undertaking has been to port dhcpcd to Hurd, which will ultimately bring IPv6 support to Hurd. For now, the port only supports IPv4, only works on Ethernet, and is still generally quite limited when it comes to its functionality. It’s a great start, though, and an amazing effort.

Furthermore, Q4 2025 also saw improvements in symmetric multiprocessing support on x86, not exactly a small feat. There’s a ton of work left to be done, but progress is being made and that’s important considering today’s processor landscape. There’s also the usual load of fixes, smaller improvements, and changes all over the operating system, and the report makes it clear that Debian’s recent announcement that APT will start requiring Rust is not a major issue for Hurd, as it already has a Rust port.