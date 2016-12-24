The implosion of Cyanogen, Inc., has reached its zenith. The company is shutting down all services related to CyanogenMod, effectively killing the open source community project, and since Cyanogen, Inc., owns all the trademarks regarding Cyanogen, the community project can't continue operating as-is.

As a result, CyanogenMod has forked itself into LineageOS, and plans to continue doing what it does best.

Embracing that spirit, we the community of developers, designers, device maintainers and translators have taken the steps necessary to produce a fork of the CM source code and pending patches. This is more than just a 'rebrand'. This fork will return to the grassroots community effort that used to define CM while maintaining the professional quality and reliability you have come to expect more recently.

I hate saying "I told you so" but... Who am I kidding - I love saying "I told you so".

I told you so.