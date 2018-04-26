posted by Thom Holwerda on Thu 26th Apr 2018 22:48 UTC
After the recent news about Linux applications coming to Chrome OS, we now also know what they will look like.
The Chrome OS developers have been working out the stylistic elements of what you'll see once you open your first native Linux apps in Chrome OS, and they've opted for Adapta, a popular Material Design-inspired Gtk theme that can be used on many of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions.
This project may finally make Linux on the desktop happen.