Running Android next to Wayland

It’s now possible to run Android applications in the same graphical environment as regular Wayland Linux applications with full 3D acceleration.
Running Android has some advantages compared to native Linux applications, for example with regard to the availability of applications and application developers.
For current non-Android systems, this work enables a path forward to running Android applications in the same graphical environment as traditional non-Android applications are run.
Running Android applications safely – as in, containerised, like this approach achieves – inside a regular Linux distribution seems like such an obvious feature. I would love to run a proper Twitter client and the YouTube application on my Linux desktop.