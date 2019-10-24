 Home > Android > Project Treble improved Android update uptake

Project Treble improved Android update uptake

Android No Comments

Google has published some statistics about the effects of Project Treble on Android updates.

In late July, 2018, just before Android 9 Pie was launched in AOSP, Android 8.0 (Oreo) accounted for 8.9% of the ecosystem. By comparison, in late August 2019, just before we launched Android 10, Android 9 (Pie) accounted for 22.6% of the ecosystem. This makes it the largest fraction of the ecosystem, and shows that Project Treble has had a positive effect on updatability.

That’s definitely good news, but Google still has a long way to go.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

Leave a Reply