Reasons to abandon Windows for Linux

Had enough of Windows 10’s hassles? Unless you plan to install Windows 7, which is going to lose support from Microsoft on January 14, 2020, or have the cash to spare for an Apple device, there aren’t many other options for a computer operating system except some flavor of Linux.
Although you can expect a learning curve when changing platforms, Windows users who are curious about the state of Linux for mainstream computing might come away surprisingly satisfied after finding a suitable distribution for their machine and spending time getting familiar with the new environment.
Here are five-plus reasons why you could easily wind up preferring Linux instead of Windows as the default operating system on your desktop or laptop.
Regardless of any preferences you think you might have, assuming you have the means to do so, it is always a good idea set some time apart every now and then and take a good look at the system you’re using, possible alternatives, and how difficult it would be to switch. This fosters the kind of thinking that prevents you from being locked into a platform or ecosystem too easily.
Come on now, there are an endless amount of articles like this about Linux. The general opinion is still the same, use it for a few weeks and then practically everyone goes back to Windows or Mac. I do take particular issue with the “Highly curated software catalog” point though. These in particular have a search that’s total garbage where you can type in the name of the software and it still refuses to find it until you know the exact package name, or returns multiple results and doesn’t tell the user the difference between them. They are really terrible compared to Google Play or the App store, and little more than a GUI hiding the package manager, only making a terrible solution for software management worse. The fact that Android, iOS, and OSX are successful is because of design decisions that Linux won’t abandon, primarily what’s going on with package managers as a fix for non existent problems such as not wasting disk space in the era of 3TB hard drives for less than $100 USD. Even if one Linux distro abandons it and does something like create their own SDK (including GUI and any desktop APIs) for all other Linux desktops to use, none of the other Linux distros will follow. So here we are with Windows 10 and no real competition on x86, while Apple looks to be switching to their own custom ARM chips for everything soon. Desktop Linux could be fixed to be commercially viable in a year, but there’s no way to put a business man in control to do so.
i guess the question I have is what do you actually expect it to tell you about software that’s similar? If they’re just different versions of the same thing, the version number is telling you that right? Do you expect a change log? Do you expect a vague, user friendly statement about what it’s purpose is?
There’s a lot of missing metadata with source code. Someone has to create that, update it and maintain it for thousands of packages. It’s a lot of work even to get icons in to be honest.
People don’t even rate packages on my app store site for my OS. That data feeds back into the GUI app.
Generally the only difference is package A is native, package B is a docker app or some other container, but the only difference to the end user is a slightly different name with no indication of the why it’s different.
Overall I like the article, and I use both platforms regularly, however I think the article seems to be a little liberal in it’s assessments, probably to be expected. Firstly, in regards to utilizing hardware I have found Windows 10 is an improvement over Windows 7, a reason we stalled at upgrading from Windows 7 to Windows 8 but skipped straight to Windows 10. So I’m not sure why reverting to Windows 7 would be any advantage. I realize some of the recent Windows 10 Update strategies have jeopardized this situation, particularly in dropping support for some legacy hardware, but in general if you are outside the early release streams you’ll find things run pretty smooth.
The Linux ecosystem is diverse, flexible and enduring, but that has it’s drawbacks, even though problems are often fixable for moderately capable users they are often also very numerous with cures outside the capabilities and scope of typical MacOS or Windows users.
The idea that compared to Windows 10 the Linux systems need less reboots after updates is a little deceptive. In that Linux may not force a reboot, but it’s a big generalization to believe the updates are fully applied without a reboot. A trap that has probably caught many if not all regular Linux users out on more than one occasion. In any case it’s a broad generalization, not just Linux relative to Windows but Linux Distro relative to Linux Distro.