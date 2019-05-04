Due to expired certificate, all Firefox extensions disabled

A few hours ago a security certificate that Mozilla used to sign Firefox add-ons expired. What this means is that every add-on signed by that certificate, which seems to be nearly all of them, will now be automatically disabled by Firefox as security measure.
In simpler terms, Firefox doesn’t trust any add-ons right now.
Basically, all your Firefox extensions will be disabled and won’t work until Mozilla fixes this embarrassing issue. Until they do, you can go to
about:config and set
xpinstall.signature.required to
false. This is obviously a major security issue, so only change this flag if you know what you’re doing, and don’t forget to set it back to
true once Mozilla fixes the issue.
Whose bright idea was to have certificates expire? As if it matters if a certificate whose signing key was leaked will be valid for 3 more years or forever…