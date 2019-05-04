Here’s how to force your Mac to run only in 64-bit mode

Since macOS 10.15 will remove support for 32bit binaries, it might be time to start preparing for this as a user. Steven Troughton-Smith linked to this older article from last year:
macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 gets us a step closer to ditching 32-bit mode for apps. In fact, you can force your Mac to run only in 64-bit mode if you aren’t afraid to pay a visit to the command line.
This way, you can see if any applications you use are 32bit, and if you can live without them – if not, you can start looking for alternatives.
Disabling 32-bit mode is an elaborate way to find out what applications are 32-bit. Instead, run macOS’s System Information and look in the Software > Applications section. All applications are listed there and there’s a 64-bit (Intel) column you can sort by to see all the applications listed with “No.”
You can also create a savable list of 32-bit apps using the command line:
system_profiler SPApplicationsDataType | grep -B 6 -A 2 "(Intel): No" > ~/Desktop/non64bit.txt