Here’s how to force your Mac to run only in 64-bit mode

Since macOS 10.15 will remove support for 32bit binaries, it might be time to start preparing for this as a user. Steven Troughton-Smith linked to this older article from last year:

macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 gets us a step closer to ditching 32-bit mode for apps. In fact, you can force your Mac to run only in 64-bit mode if you aren’t afraid to pay a visit to the command line.

This way, you can see if any applications you use are 32bit, and if you can live without them – if not, you can start looking for alternatives.