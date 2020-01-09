Linus Torvalds: “Don’t use ZFS”

Don’t use ZFS. It’s that simple. It was always more of a buzzword than anything else, I feel, and the licensing issues just make it a non-starter for me.
The benchmarks I’ve seen do not make ZFS look all that great. And as far as I can tell, it has no real maintenance behind it either any more, so from a long-term stability standpoint, why would you ever want to use it in the first place?
ZFS could be the fastest file system in the world and randomly disperse kittens and I still wouldn’t touch it with a ten metre pole if I were Linus. Oracle is a colony of snakes led by the biggest snake of them all, and adding their code – even through shims or interfaces – should be a complete non-starter for any project.
Strange; I thought ZoL has active maintenance.
Also the only alternative, btrfs (kinda same features), is hardly better than ZFS.
Laughs in FreeBSD.
There’s two separate versions of ZFS: Oracle ZFS and OpenZFS. They share a common ancestor (ZFSv28 from SUN), but they are no longer compatible, and should not be confused with each other.
Oracle ZFS is highly proprietary, only runs on Oracle Solaris, and requires big payments from Oracle to access. They actively maintain it, and there’s even some new features that have been added over the years (like native encryption).
OpenZFS is actively maintained via the OpenZFS repo, and is used by dozens of hardware and software companies around the world. Recently, the OpenZFS repo was rebased on the ZFS-on-Linux repo (previously, it used the Illumos repo). There’s a lot of development happening with OpenZFS, and a lot of features have been added since the split with ZFSv28. Yes, it’s licensed under the CDDL which means it will never be integrated directly into the Linux kernel source tree, but it’s part of the source trees for various other OSes (FreeBSD, Illumos, OpenSolaris, Delphix, TruOS) and hardware storage appliance vendors. And the ZFS-on-Linux version is actively maintained and works great on multiple Linux distros.
So, in this instance, Linus is talking out of his ass, and really needs to shut up, lock himself in a room, and actually research what, exactly, ZFS, OpenZFS, and ZFS-on-Linux really are. He’s shot himself in the foot before, but this is beyond sad to see, and so very, very, very wrong that’s it’s embarrassing to the whole Linux dev community.
Maybe he should sit in on one of the monthly OpenZFS Dev Meetings. He’d learn a lot!
I agree discounting ZFS is what Linus shouldnt do given its stability elsewhere. However, I would definitely say the way oracle sued google over java interfaces that its no unreasonable to think Oracle wouldn’t sue the OpenZFS maintainers down the road if it benefited them
phoenix,
You’re right that linus is only speaking against ZFS because he can’t have it. If he could he would embrace it in a heartbeat. Although Thom chose to only quote that part of his post, it was not the bulk of his argument, which is about license incompatibilities and oracle litigation. IMHO he hit the nail on the head with regards to why he cannot merge it.
Time to consider FreeBSD (including SJW CoC) or OmniOS for advanced filesystem needs. Maybe DragonflyBSD with HAMMER2.
Linus is downplaying the value of ZFS, obviously it is more than a buzzword and there would be lots of value in having it in linux. There’s plenty of demand for ZFS and many operating systems want it…
Obviously the license is at odds with the GPL. There might have been a chance to rectify the situation when sun owned ZFS, but that ship has sailed and oracle is much more litigious than sun was, a point that torvalds brings up if you read his full quote. And I agree with torvalds that he cannot merge ZFS into linux.
Something he could do (but won’t) is adopt stable ABIs. That would at least resolve the issue for 3rd party modules including zfs. Alas it is common knowledge that the linux community is averse to stable ABIs.
The main alternative to ZFS feature-wise is btrfs, but it doesn’t have a history of being robust, although I don’t know if that’s a fair assessment today. Raid 5/6 are definite no-nos. Suse made it a default FS whereas redhat deprecated it.
What’s everyone’s experience with ZFS & btrfs? I mostly use block level snapshotting, but LVM2 has it’s own caveats and it would be useful to do at the file-system layer. I’m in the “it’s already automated” and “why change what works” boat, but I might give these a shot to see whether they can improve my workflows.