NuShell: the shell where traditional Unix meets modern development, written in Rust

Shells have been around forever and, for better or for worse, haven’t changed much since their inception. Until NuShell appeared to reinvent shells and defy our muscle memory. It brought some big changes, which include rethinking how pipelines work, structured input/output, and plugins.

We wanted to learn more about NuShell so we interviewed both of its creators: Jonathan Turner and Yehuda Katz.

