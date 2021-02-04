Google explores alternative to Apple’s new anti-tracking feature

Google is exploring an alternative to Apple Inc.’s new anti-tracking feature, the latest sign that the internet industry is slowly embracing user privacy, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Internally, the search giant is discussing how it can limit data collection and cross-app tracking on the Android operating system in a way that is less stringent than Apple’s solution, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private plans.
Of course it’s going to be less stringent than Apple’s solution. Can’t limited ad tracking too much if ad tracking is how you make money.
Most of these corporate privacy policies are not designed protect consumers from their own data harvesting, but are designed to limit 3rd party tracking. It’s easy for a company like google, apple, microsoft, facebook, etc to say they care about privacy. But it is not sufficient to judge them from what they say, every one of them needs to be judged by the data they collect. They emphasize the importance of privacy and transparency when they’re throwing others under the bus, but when it comes to their own tracking bugs they shift to being less transparent and cover their tracking activities under generic catchalls that leave users with unclear understanding of what’s being collected. These companies need to enforce privacy within themselves and not just for 3rd party devs.